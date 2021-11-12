Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) Price Target Cut to $40.00

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) had its price target cut by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC from $53.00 to $40.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price points to a potential upside of 36.19% from the company’s current price.

LPRO has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Open Lending from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, July 23rd. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Open Lending from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James lowered their target price on Open Lending from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Open Lending from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Open Lending from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.91.

Shares of LPRO stock opened at $29.37 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 9.13 and a current ratio of 9.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 146.85 and a beta of 0.29. Open Lending has a fifty-two week low of $26.80 and a fifty-two week high of $44.00.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.03. Open Lending had a return on equity of 158.97% and a net margin of 18.85%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Open Lending will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Gene Yoon sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.40, for a total value of $15,700,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ross M. Jessup sold 5,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total value of $184,012.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,326,876 shares of company stock worth $45,089,954 in the last quarter. 25.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Open Lending by 12.4% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 13,362,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472,114 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Open Lending by 12.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,802,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061,212 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Open Lending by 246.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,659,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,948,000 after purchasing an additional 4,737,570 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Open Lending by 464.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,187,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Washington Harbour Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Open Lending by 12.2% in the second quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP now owns 2,120,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,385,000 after purchasing an additional 231,236 shares during the last quarter. 80.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Open Lending Corp. provides lending enablement and risk analytics to credit unions, regional banks and the captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers (OEM Captives). It specializes in risk-based pricing and modeling and provides automated decision-technology for automotive lenders throughout the United States.

