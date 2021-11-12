OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The medical research company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. OpGen had a negative return on equity of 99.01% and a negative net margin of 906.54%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.40) EPS.

Shares of OPGN traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.72. 1,425,288 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,494,419. The company has a market cap of $65.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.20 and a beta of -0.74. OpGen has a fifty-two week low of $1.63 and a fifty-two week high of $4.37. The company has a quick ratio of 6.95, a current ratio of 7.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.43 and its 200 day moving average is $2.40.

OPGN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised OpGen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. UBS Group initiated coverage on OpGen in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “positive” rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of OpGen in a report on Friday, October 22nd.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in OpGen stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of OpGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPGN) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 35,170 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of OpGen as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 6.11% of the company’s stock.

About OpGen

OpGen, Inc is a precision medicine company harnessing the power of molecular diagnostics and informatics to help combat infectious disease. It also engages in the development of molecular information products and services for global healthcare settings. It also offers guidance to clinicians about life threatening infections, improve patient outcomes, and decrease the spread of infections caused by multidrug-resistant microorganisms (MDROs).

