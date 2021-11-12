Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $31.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 15.50% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Oportun Financial Corporation is a Community Development Financial Institution providing financial services. It operates primarily in Arizona, California, Florida, Idaho, Illinois, Missouri, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, Texas, Utah and Wisconsin. Oportun Financial Corporation is based in SAN CARLOS, Calif. “

Several other brokerages have also commented on OPRT. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Oportun Financial from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Oportun Financial in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Oportun Financial from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.60.

Shares of NASDAQ OPRT opened at $26.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $761.93 million, a P/E ratio of 19.45 and a beta of 1.27. Oportun Financial has a one year low of $15.35 and a one year high of $27.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.37.

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.47. Oportun Financial had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 19.91%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Oportun Financial will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Oportun Financial news, CFO Jonathan Aaron Coblentz sold 8,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $213,231.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,619,479.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick Kirscht sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.80, for a total transaction of $49,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,205 shares of company stock worth $459,185 over the last quarter. Insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Oportun Financial by 92.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Oportun Financial by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Oportun Financial by 96,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 6,720 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oportun Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $242,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oportun Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. 70.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oportun Financial Corporation provides financial services in the United States. It offers personal loans, auto loans, and credit cards. The company serves customers online and over-the-phone, as well as through retail locations. Oportun Financial Corporation was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.

