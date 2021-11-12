Oppenheimer Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Baudax Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BXRX)

Baudax Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BXRX) – Oppenheimer reduced their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Baudax Bio in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 8th. Oppenheimer analyst L. Gershell now expects that the company will earn ($0.80) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.74). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Baudax Bio’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.32) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Baudax Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Baudax Bio stock opened at $0.51 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.69. Baudax Bio has a 52 week low of $0.50 and a 52 week high of $2.12.

Baudax Bio (NASDAQ:BXRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.04). During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.72) earnings per share.

In other news, CFO Richard S. Casten bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.51 per share, with a total value of $25,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Winston J. Churchill acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.63 per share, for a total transaction of $63,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 158,200 shares of company stock worth $93,338 over the last quarter. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Baudax Bio during the first quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Baudax Bio by 158.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 170,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 104,860 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Baudax Bio by 13,944.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 362,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 359,759 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Baudax Bio by 194.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 58,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 38,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Baudax Bio by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,329,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after acquiring an additional 19,181 shares in the last quarter. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Baudax Bio

Baudax Bio, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products for hospital and other acute care settings. The company offers ANJESO (meloxicam) injection for the management of moderate to severe pain, alone or in combination with non-NSAID analgesics. Its products under development includes BX1000, an intermediate-acting neuromuscular blocking agent (NMBA) that is in phase I clinical trial; BX2000, an ultrashort-acting NMBA, which is in pre-clinical trial; and BX3000, an NMBA reversal agent, which is under pre-clinical trial, as well as Dex-IN, a proprietary intranasal formulation of dexmedetomidine, which is under phase II clinical trial.

