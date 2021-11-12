Oppenheimer Comments on iCAD, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ICAD)

iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer raised their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of iCAD in a report released on Wednesday, November 10th. Oppenheimer analyst F. Brisebois now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings per share of ($0.04) for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.09). Oppenheimer currently has a “Buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for iCAD’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.10) EPS.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on ICAD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded iCAD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target (down from $22.00) on shares of iCAD in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of iCAD in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, iCAD presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.56.

ICAD stock opened at $8.90 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.82 million, a PE ratio of -25.43 and a beta of 1.01. iCAD has a 1 year low of $8.54 and a 1 year high of $21.44.

iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $9.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.41 million. iCAD had a negative net margin of 24.44% and a negative return on equity of 18.86%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share.

In other iCAD news, Director Andy Sassine sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.56, for a total transaction of $105,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Jonathan Go sold 8,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.86, for a total value of $95,025.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 38,750 shares of company stock worth $420,425. Insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new position in shares of iCAD during the second quarter worth about $7,081,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of iCAD by 15.4% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 15,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iCAD during the second quarter worth about $1,604,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of iCAD by 14.0% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,425 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 1,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of iCAD by 5.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 54,999 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $952,000 after buying an additional 2,614 shares during the last quarter. 49.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iCAD Company Profile

iCAD, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the provision cancer detection and therapy solutions. It operates through the Cancer Detection and Cancer Therapy segments. The Cancer Detection segment include image analysis and workflow products. The Cancer Therapy segment consists radiation therapy products.

