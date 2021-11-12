Oppenheimer Comments on Merit Medical Systems, Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:MMSI)

Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) – Oppenheimer decreased their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for Merit Medical Systems in a report released on Monday, November 8th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Lichtman now anticipates that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings per share of $0.49 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.56. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Merit Medical Systems’ FY2022 earnings at $2.43 EPS.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $267.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.61 million. Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 4.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.42 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on MMSI. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James increased their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Barrington Research started coverage on Merit Medical Systems in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Merit Medical Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.00.

Shares of MMSI opened at $67.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $70.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.17. Merit Medical Systems has a 52-week low of $49.63 and a 52-week high of $73.85. The company has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.41, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.13.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Merit Medical Systems during the second quarter worth $36,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 23.4% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,032 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the second quarter valued at about $93,000. 93.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Merit Medical Systems news, insider Brian G. Lloyd sold 15,546 shares of Merit Medical Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.88, for a total value of $1,117,446.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jill Anderson sold 850 shares of Merit Medical Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.64, for a total transaction of $60,894.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,866 shares of company stock worth $1,858,571. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of proprietary disposable medical devices. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. The Cardiovascular segment consists of peripheral intervention, cardiac intervention, interventional oncology and spine, and cardiovascular and critical care product groups.

