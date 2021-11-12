Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OPY) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its holdings in Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OPY) by 68.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 117,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Oppenheimer were worth $2,735,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OPY. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Oppenheimer by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oppenheimer by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 225,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,025,000 after purchasing an additional 27,439 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Oppenheimer by 159.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 4,762 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in shares of Oppenheimer during the 1st quarter worth about $272,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oppenheimer by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 46,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,871,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. 44.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Oppenheimer alerts:

Oppenheimer stock opened at $52.94 on Friday. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.41 and a 12-month high of $55.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $667.84 million, a P/E ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Oppenheimer (NYSE:OPY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Oppenheimer had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 24.27%. The company had revenue of $315.34 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Oppenheimer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.52%.

In related news, Director A Winn Oughtred sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.23, for a total value of $261,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 27.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc engages as a middle-market investment bank and full service broker-dealer. It operates through the following segments: Private Client, Asset Management, Capital Markets, and Corporate/Other. The Private Client segment consists of commissions and a proportionate amount of fee income earned on assets under management (AUM), net interest earnings on client margin loans and cash balances, fees from money market funds, custodian fees, net contributions from stock loan activities and financing activities, and direct expenses.

Further Reading: Equity Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OPY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OPY).

Receive News & Ratings for Oppenheimer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oppenheimer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.