Oppenheimer Initiates Coverage on NextNav (NASDAQ:NN)

Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of NextNav (NASDAQ:NN) in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 51.82% from the company’s current price.

Separately, B. Riley initiated coverage on NextNav in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:NN opened at $9.88 on Wednesday. NextNav has a 52 week low of $8.12 and a 52 week high of $15.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

NextNav Inc provides GPS. The company is driving a whole new ecosystem for geolocation applications and services. NextNav Inc, formerly known as Spartacus Acquisition Corporation, is based in DULUTH, Ga.

