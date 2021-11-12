Oppenheimer Lowers Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) Price Target to $115.00

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) had its target price cut by analysts at Oppenheimer from $150.00 to $115.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 164.00% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, October 10th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Turning Point Therapeutics from $178.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Wedbush decreased their target price on Turning Point Therapeutics from $166.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Turning Point Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Turning Point Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.60.

TPTX stock opened at $43.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.16 and a beta of 0.80. Turning Point Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $40.09 and a twelve month high of $141.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $58.90 and a 200-day moving average of $66.74.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.26) by ($0.08). During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.42) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Turning Point Therapeutics will post -4.53 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Annette North sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $800,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Turning Point Therapeutics by 14.7% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 547,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,362,000 after purchasing an additional 70,237 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Turning Point Therapeutics by 2.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 101,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,732,000 after buying an additional 2,643 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Turning Point Therapeutics by 65.2% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 149,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,900,000 after buying an additional 58,814 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in Turning Point Therapeutics by 12.2% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 192,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,808,000 after buying an additional 21,000 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Turning Point Therapeutics by 23.0% in the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 42,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,844,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the period. 92.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Turning Point Therapeutics

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage oncology biopharmaceutical company, which engages in designing and developing next-generation therapies that target genetic drivers of cancer to improve the lives of patients. Its product pipeline include Repotrectinib, TPX-0022, TPX-0046, and TPS-O131, a next-gen ALK inhibitor.

