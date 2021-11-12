Oppenheimer Weighs in on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ACAD)

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer increased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 10th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($1.11) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($1.30). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.27) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.09 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.97 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.50 EPS.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $131.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.77 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 32.40% and a negative net margin of 40.38%. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.54) earnings per share.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup upped their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $19.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.04.

Shares of ACAD stock opened at $20.68 on Friday. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $15.68 and a 1-year high of $57.46. The company has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.23 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.36.

In other news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 2,963 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.41, for a total transaction of $51,585.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,305 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,553 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,543 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 57,843 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $961,000 after acquiring an additional 1,759 shares in the last quarter. 90.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines to address unmet medical needs in central nervous system, or CNS, disorders. The firm’s products include Nuplazid, which is used for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson’s disease psychosis.

