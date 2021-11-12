Oppenheimer Weighs in on DermTech, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:DMTK)

DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer cut their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of DermTech in a report released on Tuesday, November 9th. Oppenheimer analyst K. Degeeter now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($2.56) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($2.54). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for DermTech’s Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.77) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.77) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.78) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.73) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.05) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.63) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.69) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.35) EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on DMTK. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DermTech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of DermTech from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DermTech presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.80.

NASDAQ DMTK opened at $24.03 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.13. DermTech has a twelve month low of $11.25 and a twelve month high of $84.49. The stock has a market cap of $711.53 million, a PE ratio of -11.33 and a beta of 0.77.

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.03). DermTech had a negative net margin of 558.38% and a negative return on equity of 28.74%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.50) earnings per share.

In related news, CEO John Dobak sold 1,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.19, for a total value of $42,052.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Claudia Ibarra sold 3,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.18, for a total transaction of $109,263.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,004 shares of company stock valued at $470,580 in the last three months. 8.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in DermTech by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,661,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,337,000 after buying an additional 21,020 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in DermTech by 43.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,555,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,659,000 after buying an additional 468,875 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of DermTech by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,228,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,060,000 after purchasing an additional 278,443 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of DermTech by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 852,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,371,000 after purchasing an additional 112,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cormorant Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of DermTech during the 1st quarter worth about $40,632,000. 68.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DermTech Company Profile

DermTech, Inc is a genomics company in dermatology, which engages in the development and sale of products for the diagnosis and treatment of skin diseases. It markets and develops products that facilitate the early detection of skin cancers, assesses inflammatory diseases, and customizes drug treatments.

