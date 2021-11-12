O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) CFO Sells $4,875,854.12 in Stock

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) CFO Thomas Mcfall sold 7,534 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $647.18, for a total transaction of $4,875,854.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

ORLY stock traded up $4.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $649.29. 11,201 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 494,726. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $424.03 and a 52-week high of $669.09. The company has a market cap of $44.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $619.22 and its 200-day moving average is $587.39.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $8.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.99 by $1.08. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 3,880.90% and a net margin of 15.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.07 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 29.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ORLY. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 1st quarter valued at about $541,071,000. Amundi acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the second quarter valued at approximately $557,951,000. Putnam Investments LLC grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 197.7% in the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 932,089 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $527,758,000 after acquiring an additional 619,025 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,809,244 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,590,622,000 after purchasing an additional 341,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc raised its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1,035.7% during the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 334,522 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $189,415,000 after purchasing an additional 305,067 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ORLY. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $585.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $651.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $590.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James downgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $619.56 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, O’Reilly Automotive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $645.27.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Further Reading: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.