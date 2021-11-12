Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $22.00 price target on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. operates as a supplier of Carbon Black. It offers products for Coatings, Printing Inks, Polymers, Rubber and other applications. Orion operates in two segments: Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The Company’s Gas Blacks, Furnace Blacks and Specialty Carbon Blacks tint, colorize and enhance the performance of plastics, paints and coatings, inks and toners, adhesives and sealants, tires, and manufactured rubber goods such as automotive belts and hoses. Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. is headquartered in Luxembourg. “

Separately, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

Shares of Orion Engineered Carbons stock traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $20.29. 335,410 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 337,227. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.87. Orion Engineered Carbons has a fifty-two week low of $13.67 and a fifty-two week high of $22.45.

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $393.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $382.40 million. Orion Engineered Carbons had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 47.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Orion Engineered Carbons will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 4th.

In related news, CFO Robert G. Hrivnak acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.07 per share, for a total transaction of $50,175.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 74.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 22,996 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 9,832 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 52.4% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 97,585 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after purchasing an additional 33,569 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 86.4% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,857,464 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $88,552,000 after purchasing an additional 2,251,199 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,677 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 71.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,043 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 3,341 shares during the last quarter. 89.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Orion Engineered Carbons Company Profile

Orion Engineered Carbons SA engages in the production and supply of carbon black. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The Specialty Carbon Black segment manufactures specialty carbon black at multiple sites for a broad range of specialized applications.

