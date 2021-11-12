Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.710-$0.750 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.730. The company issued revenue guidance of $460 million-$464 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $467.43 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Orthofix Medical from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.

Get Orthofix Medical alerts:

Shares of Orthofix Medical stock opened at $32.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The firm has a market cap of $642.84 million, a P/E ratio of -42.39 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.16. Orthofix Medical has a fifty-two week low of $32.16 and a fifty-two week high of $48.50.

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The medical device company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.03). Orthofix Medical had a negative net margin of 3.27% and a positive return on equity of 5.66%. The company had revenue of $112.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Orthofix Medical will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Orthofix Medical stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX) by 129,400.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,295 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,294 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Orthofix Medical were worth $52,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 96.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Orthofix Medical

Orthofix Medical, Inc engages in the provision of medical devices. It operates through the following business segments: Global Spine and Global Extremities. The Global Spine reporting segment offers three primary product categories: Bone Growth Therapies, Spinal Implants, and Biologics. The Bone Growth Therapies product category manufactures, distributes, and provides support services of bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion.

Further Reading: Why are percentage decliners important?

Receive News & Ratings for Orthofix Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orthofix Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.