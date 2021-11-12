Osisko Development (CVE:ODV) Stock Price Up 4%

Osisko Development Corp. (CVE:ODV)’s stock price rose 4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$5.40 and last traded at C$5.40. Approximately 33,839 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 30% from the average daily volume of 25,985 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.19.

Separately, National Bankshares lowered their price target on Osisko Development from C$10.25 to C$9.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Saturday, September 11th.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$719.30 million and a PE ratio of -13.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$5.55.

