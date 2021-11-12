Osmotica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OSMT) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OSMT) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist Securities dropped their target price on shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, September 24th. They set an overweight rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Truist cut their price target on shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $6.00.

Get Osmotica Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:OSMT opened at $2.03 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.46 and a 200-day moving average of $2.97. The firm has a market cap of $127.05 million, a P/E ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 2.36. Osmotica Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.75 and a twelve month high of $6.38.

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OSMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.14). Osmotica Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 43.86% and a negative net margin of 71.48%. The company had revenue of $11.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.50 million. Equities analysts forecast that Osmotica Pharmaceuticals will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 147.4% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 6,515 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.18% of the company’s stock.

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals Plc engages in the development and commercialization of products for neurology and women’s health. Its products include Upneeq, M-72, Arbaclofen ER, OS870, Divigel, OB Complete, Methylphenidate ER, Venlafaxine ER tablets (VERT), Hydromorphone ER, Sodium Benzoate/Sodium Phenylacetate, Oxybutynin ER, Prescription Prenatal Vitamins, Chlorzoxazone (Lorzone AG), Tramadol ER (ConZip AG), Nitrofurantoin and Osmodex ANDAs.

See Also: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Osmotica Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osmotica Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.