Overlay Shares Hedged Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:OVLH) Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of Overlay Shares Hedged Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:OVLH) were down 0.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $29.50 and last traded at $29.50. Approximately 1,019 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 4,611 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.52.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.06.

See Also: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Overlay Shares Hedged Large Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Overlay Shares Hedged Large Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.