Oxen Market Capitalization Achieves $64.64 Million (OXEN)

Oxen (CURRENCY:OXEN) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 12th. Oxen has a total market capitalization of $64.64 million and $205,425.00 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Oxen coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.16 or 0.00001809 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Oxen has traded 45.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Oxen alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $63,942.60 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,658.23 or 0.07285024 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000403 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $250.52 or 0.00391783 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $662.16 or 0.01035546 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $55.33 or 0.00086529 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $260.97 or 0.00408136 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $171.53 or 0.00268261 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $168.00 or 0.00262731 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00004889 BTC.

Oxen Profile

OXEN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. It launched on February 25th, 2018. Oxen’s total supply is 55,881,903 coins. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Oxen’s official Twitter account is @Oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement. “

Buying and Selling Oxen

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oxen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oxen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Oxen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oxen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.