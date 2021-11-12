Oxford Instruments (LON:OXIG) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Oxford Instruments (LON:OXIG) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Shares of OXIG stock opened at GBX 2,185.20 ($28.55) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,421.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 2,317.63. Oxford Instruments has a 52 week low of GBX 1,700 ($22.21) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,730 ($35.67). The company has a market cap of £1.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.90.

Get Oxford Instruments alerts:

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a GBX 4.40 ($0.06) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a yield of 0.18%. Oxford Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 0.06%.

Oxford Instruments plc, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, rents, sells, and services tools and systems in the United Kingdom, China, Japan, the United States, Germany, rest of Europe, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through Materials and Characterisation, Research and Discovery, and Service and Healthcare segments.

Further Reading: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.