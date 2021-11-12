Oxford Instruments’ (OXINF) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Jefferies Financial Group

Oxford Instruments (OTCMKTS:OXINF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oxford Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Oxford Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:OXINF opened at $30.65 on Wednesday. Oxford Instruments has a 12 month low of $24.54 and a 12 month high of $37.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.64.

Oxford Instruments Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, rental, sale, and service of high technology tools and systems. It operates through the following segments: Materials and Characterization; Research and Discovery; and Service and Healthcare. The Materials and Characterization segment focuses on applied research and development, and commercial customers, enabling the fabrication, and characterization of materials and devices down to the atomic scale.

