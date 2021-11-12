Oxford Metrics’ (OMG) Buy Rating Reiterated at Canaccord Genuity

Oxford Metrics (LON:OMG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Canaccord Genuity in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 150 ($1.96) price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target suggests a potential upside of 24.96% from the company’s current price.
Shares of OMG opened at GBX 120.04 ($1.57) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.46, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The company has a market capitalization of £152.39 million and a PE ratio of 54.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 111.45 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 106.14. Oxford Metrics has a one year low of GBX 84.53 ($1.10) and a one year high of GBX 122.50 ($1.60).
About Oxford Metrics
