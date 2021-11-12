Oxford Metrics’ (OMG) Buy Rating Reiterated at Canaccord Genuity

Oxford Metrics (LON:OMG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Canaccord Genuity in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 150 ($1.96) price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target suggests a potential upside of 24.96% from the company’s current price.

Shares of OMG opened at GBX 120.04 ($1.57) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.46, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The company has a market capitalization of £152.39 million and a PE ratio of 54.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 111.45 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 106.14. Oxford Metrics has a one year low of GBX 84.53 ($1.10) and a one year high of GBX 122.50 ($1.60).

Get Oxford Metrics alerts:

About Oxford Metrics

Oxford Metrics plc provides software for infrastructure asset management and motion measurement. It operates through Vicon Group and Yotta Group segments. The Vicon Group segment engages in the development, production, and sale of computer software and equipment for the engineering, entertainment, and life science markets.

Read More: LIBOR

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Metrics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Metrics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.