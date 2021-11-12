Oyster Point Pharma (NASDAQ:OYST) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Oyster Point Pharma (NASDAQ:OYST) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Oyster Point Pharma Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical therapies to treat ocular surface diseases. The company’s lead product candidate, OC-01, is being developed as a nasal spray to treat the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease. Oyster Point Pharma Inc. is based in Princeton, New Jersey. “

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Oyster Point Pharma from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday.

OYST stock opened at $12.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.46. Oyster Point Pharma has a twelve month low of $10.00 and a twelve month high of $25.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $327.83 million, a PE ratio of -4.02 and a beta of -0.20. The company has a quick ratio of 12.51, a current ratio of 12.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Oyster Point Pharma (NASDAQ:OYST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.16) by $0.48. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.63) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Oyster Point Pharma will post -3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Oyster Point Pharma news, major shareholder Versant Venture Capital Vi, L. sold 550,000 shares of Oyster Point Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.84, for a total value of $8,162,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 24.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Oyster Point Pharma by 8.8% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Oyster Point Pharma by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 20,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 2,298 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Oyster Point Pharma by 69.8% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,780 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Oyster Point Pharma by 95.1% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 4,946 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Oyster Point Pharma by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 49,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,000 after buying an additional 5,528 shares in the last quarter. 71.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oyster Point Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical therapies to treat ocular surface diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is OC-01, a nicotinic acetylcholine receptor agonist that has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of signs and symptoms of dry eye disease.

