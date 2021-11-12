PAC Global (PAC) Price Tops $0.0130

PAC Global (CURRENCY:PAC) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 12th. In the last week, PAC Global has traded down 14.4% against the US dollar. One PAC Global coin can now be purchased for about $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC on exchanges. PAC Global has a total market capitalization of $172.59 million and approximately $359,131.00 worth of PAC Global was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00004066 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $164.96 or 0.00262603 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00007949 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.49 or 0.00008745 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000547 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $381.20 or 0.00606835 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000429 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000064 BTC.

PAC Global Profile

PAC Global is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. PAC Global’s total supply is 13,291,001,628 coins. PAC Global’s official Twitter account is @PACcoinOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . PAC Global’s official website is paccoin.net . The Reddit community for PAC Global is /r/PACcoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “PAC Global (formerly PACcoin) describes itself as a digital payment network that aims to connect merchants and consumers with a fast, secure, and cost-effective way to send money globally. PAC's coin design allows up to 5% of all mined coins to be allocated to the community voted charitable causes via a diplomatic governance model to support humanitarian causes around the world. PAC aims to become the most user-friendly digital currency available today. “

Buying and Selling PAC Global

