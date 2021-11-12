PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) CEO Christopher D. Blake Sells 3,000 Shares

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) CEO Christopher D. Blake sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.09, for a total transaction of $147,270.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:PACW opened at $49.03 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.53. The stock has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.51. PacWest Bancorp has a 1 year low of $22.24 and a 1 year high of $50.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Get PacWest Bancorp alerts:

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.14. PacWest Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 45.47%. The firm had revenue of $327.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that PacWest Bancorp will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.20%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 220.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in PacWest Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PacWest Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. 88.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Truist Securities raised shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.45.

PacWest Bancorp Company Profile

PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company, which specializes in financial and banking solutions. Through the Pacific Western Bank, it offers commercial banking services including real estate, construction, commercial loans, comprehensive deposit, and treasury management services to small and middle-market businesses.

Further Reading: What is a short straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for PacWest Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PacWest Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.