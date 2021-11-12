PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) Shares Gap Up to $34.03

Shares of PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $34.03, but opened at $36.74. PagSeguro Digital shares last traded at $36.01, with a volume of 54,698 shares trading hands.
PAGS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.11.
The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.87. The firm has a market cap of $11.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.39.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the 3rd quarter worth about $214,000. CastleArk Alternatives LLC bought a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the 3rd quarter worth about $920,000. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the 3rd quarter worth about $239,000. Full18 Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Full18 Capital LLC now owns 70,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,652,000 after purchasing an additional 5,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thomas White International Ltd. grew its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 128,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,648,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. 58.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
PagSeguro Digital Company Profile (NYSE:PAGS)
PagSeguro Digital Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions focused on Micro-Merchants, Small Companies and Medium-Sized Companies, or Small Medium Enterprises. Its business model covers the following pillars: Multiple digital payment solutions; In-person payments via POS devices that sell to merchants; Free digital accounts; Issuer of prepaid cards to clients for spending or withdrawing account balances, and Operating as an acquirer.
