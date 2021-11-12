PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) Shares Gap Up to $34.03

Shares of PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $34.03, but opened at $36.74. PagSeguro Digital shares last traded at $36.01, with a volume of 54,698 shares trading hands.

PAGS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.11.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.87. The firm has a market cap of $11.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.39.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). PagSeguro Digital had a return on equity of 7.38% and a net margin of 14.22%. The firm had revenue of $447.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.71 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the 3rd quarter worth about $214,000. CastleArk Alternatives LLC bought a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the 3rd quarter worth about $920,000. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the 3rd quarter worth about $239,000. Full18 Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Full18 Capital LLC now owns 70,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,652,000 after purchasing an additional 5,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thomas White International Ltd. grew its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 128,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,648,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. 58.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PagSeguro Digital Company Profile (NYSE:PAGS)

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions focused on Micro-Merchants, Small Companies and Medium-Sized Companies, or Small Medium Enterprises. Its business model covers the following pillars: Multiple digital payment solutions; In-person payments via POS devices that sell to merchants; Free digital accounts; Issuer of prepaid cards to clients for spending or withdrawing account balances, and Operating as an acquirer.

