Paloma Partners Management Co Boosts Holdings in Colicity Inc. (OTCMKTS:COLIU)

Paloma Partners Management Co raised its holdings in Colicity Inc. (OTCMKTS:COLIU) by 40.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,143 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,643 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Colicity were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of COLIU. Condor Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Colicity in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Colicity during the 1st quarter worth $101,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Colicity during the 1st quarter worth $101,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Colicity during the 1st quarter worth $105,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Colicity in the first quarter valued at $152,000.

Shares of Colicity stock opened at $9.95 on Friday. Colicity Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.77 and a fifty-two week high of $10.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.96.

Colicity Inc is a Special Purpose Acquisition Company. It was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Kirkland, Washington.

