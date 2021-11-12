Paloma Partners Management Co Buys New Stake in Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC)

Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 5,117 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bbva USA purchased a new position in Stewart Information Services during the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Stewart Information Services during the 2nd quarter worth $80,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Stewart Information Services by 2,046.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,975 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Stewart Information Services during the 2nd quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Stewart Information Services by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,811 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. 91.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

STC stock opened at $76.72 on Friday. Stewart Information Services Co. has a one year low of $41.50 and a one year high of $77.15. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $65.08.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $836.73 million during the quarter. Stewart Information Services had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 25.43%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.21 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Stewart Information Services Co. will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. Stewart Information Services’s payout ratio is 12.01%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on STC shares. TD Securities started coverage on shares of Stewart Information Services in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stewart Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.

About Stewart Information Services

Stewart Information Services Corp. is a real estate services company, which engages in the provision of title insurance and settlement-related services. It operates through the Title Insurance and Related Services, and Ancillary Services and Corporate segments. The Title Insurance and Related Services segment comprises of searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

