Paloma Partners Management Co Has $333,000 Position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Paloma Partners Management Co lowered its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 95.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,851 shares of the company’s stock after selling 106,622 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $333,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JCI. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the second quarter valued at about $345,880,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Johnson Controls International by 10.9% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 33,597,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,305,812,000 after acquiring an additional 3,301,697 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in Johnson Controls International by 197.2% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,645,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,840,000 after acquiring an additional 3,082,775 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Johnson Controls International by 45.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,358,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,290,000 after acquiring an additional 2,921,806 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in Johnson Controls International by 2,898.5% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,657,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,457,000 after acquiring an additional 2,569,114 shares during the period. 88.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JCI opened at $76.18 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $72.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $54.26 billion, a PE ratio of 33.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.10. Johnson Controls International plc has a twelve month low of $43.46 and a twelve month high of $76.83.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.01. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 10.16%. The business had revenue of $6.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.42 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 47.37%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. HSBC increased their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $52.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.19.

Johnson Controls International Profile

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of buildings products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

