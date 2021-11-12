Paloma Partners Management Co Invests $311,000 in Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM)

Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $90,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $108,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 1,584.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,662 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.23% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AXSM shares. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Axsome Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Friday, August 27th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Axsome Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.65.

NASDAQ AXSM opened at $39.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.80 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 6.20 and a quick ratio of 6.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.82. Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.38 and a 1-year high of $87.24.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.95) by $0.02. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.58) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Axsome Therapeutics Company Profile

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of novel therapies for the management of central nervous system disorders. Its product candidates include AXS-05, AXS-07, AXS-12, and AXS-14 which are being developed for multiple pain and primary care indications. The company was founded by Herriot Tabuteau on January 12, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

