Paloma Partners Management Co Purchases Shares of 5,175 Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH)

Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 5,175 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ARCH. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Arch Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in Arch Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $126,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Arch Resources by 74.4% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,644 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arch Resources in the 2nd quarter worth $205,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arch Resources in the 2nd quarter worth $223,000.

ARCH stock opened at $85.90 on Friday. Arch Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.86 and a 12 month high of $105.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $88.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 85.05 and a beta of 0.89.

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The energy company reported $4.92 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.64 by ($0.72). The firm had revenue of $594.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $509.87 million. Arch Resources had a return on equity of 24.48% and a net margin of 1.84%. Arch Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.87) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Arch Resources, Inc. will post 18.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%.

ARCH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup raised shares of Arch Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Arch Resources from $87.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Arch Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.

In other Arch Resources news, Director Patrick J. Bartels, Jr. purchased 750 shares of Arch Resources stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $73.53 per share, for a total transaction of $55,147.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $275,737.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP John A. Ziegler sold 758 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.47, for a total transaction of $73,124.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,722 shares of company stock valued at $166,121. 8.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Arch Resources

Arch Resources, Inc engages in the production and distribution of thermal coal. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin, Metallurgical and Other Thermal. The Powder River Basin segment contains thermal operations in Wyoming. The Metallurgical segment contains metallurgical operations in West Virginia.

