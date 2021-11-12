Pangolin (PNG) Market Cap Reaches $105.14 Million

Pangolin (CURRENCY:PNG) traded down 5.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 12th. Over the last seven days, Pangolin has traded up 10.3% against the dollar. One Pangolin coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.75 or 0.00002722 BTC on major exchanges. Pangolin has a total market cap of $105.14 million and $2.87 million worth of Pangolin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 66,276,629% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.79306950 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001560 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001861 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.90 or 0.00071593 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.30 or 0.00072214 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $62.87 or 0.00098049 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,615.58 or 0.07198507 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $64,049.34 or 0.99891956 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Pangolin

Pangolin’s total supply is 538,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 60,245,806 coins. Pangolin’s official Twitter account is @pangolindex

Pangolin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pangolin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pangolin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pangolin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

