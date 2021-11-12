Pantheon Resources (LON:PANR) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $50.10

Pantheon Resources Plc (LON:PANR)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 50.10 ($0.65) and traded as high as GBX 87.60 ($1.14). Pantheon Resources shares last traded at GBX 81.90 ($1.07), with a volume of 1,888,961 shares traded.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Pantheon Resources from GBX 115 ($1.50) to GBX 170 ($2.22) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a current ratio of 4.42. The company has a market cap of £598.74 million and a PE ratio of -31.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 69.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 50.40.

Pantheon Resources Plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in the United States. It owns 100% interests in Greater Alkaid project located in Alaska; and approximately 66,000 acres in the State of Alaska's North Slope. The company also holds interests in Tyler and Polk Counties, East Texas.

