Pantheon Resources (LON:PANR) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $50.10

Pantheon Resources Plc (LON:PANR)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 50.10 ($0.65) and traded as high as GBX 87.60 ($1.14). Pantheon Resources shares last traded at GBX 81.90 ($1.07), with a volume of 1,888,961 shares traded.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Pantheon Resources from GBX 115 ($1.50) to GBX 170 ($2.22) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a current ratio of 4.42. The company has a market cap of £598.74 million and a PE ratio of -31.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 69.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 50.40.

About Pantheon Resources (LON:PANR)

Pantheon Resources Plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in the United States. It owns 100% interests in Greater Alkaid project located in Alaska; and approximately 66,000 acres in the State of Alaska's North Slope. The company also holds interests in Tyler and Polk Counties, East Texas.

