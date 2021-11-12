Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) Shares Sold by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) by 14.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 165,495 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,042 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Papa John’s International were worth $17,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Papa John’s International by 2.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,732,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,800,000 after purchasing an additional 90,625 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Papa John’s International by 1.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,695,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,969,000 after purchasing an additional 61,685 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Papa John’s International by 1.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 991,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,505,000 after purchasing an additional 18,693 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Papa John’s International by 11.3% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 891,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,136,000 after purchasing an additional 90,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Papa John’s International by 29.8% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 730,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,743,000 after purchasing an additional 167,552 shares in the last quarter. 96.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PZZA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $135.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered shares of Papa John’s International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.43.

In other Papa John’s International news, Director Jeffrey C. Smith sold 700,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total transaction of $78,400,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,540,112. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:PZZA opened at $129.96 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $126.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.17. Papa John’s International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $77.00 and a 1-year high of $140.68. The firm has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -316.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.96.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.12. Papa John’s International had a net margin of 5.40% and a negative return on equity of 59.13%. The firm had revenue of $512.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $500.93 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. Papa John’s International’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Papa John’s International, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 8th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -341.46%.

About Papa John’s International

Papa John’s International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations. The Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants segment consists of the operations of all domestic company-owned restaurants and derives its revenues principally from retail sales of pizza and side items, including breadsticks, cheese sticks, chicken poppers and wings, dessert items, and canned or bottled beverages.

