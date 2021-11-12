Paragon 28 (NYSE:FNA) Now Covered by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of Paragon 28 (NYSE:FNA) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock.

FNA has been the subject of a number of other reports. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Paragon 28 in a report on Tuesday. They issued an outperform rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Paragon 28 in a report on Tuesday. They set an overweight rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Paragon 28 in a report on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $31.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NYSE:FNA opened at $23.75 on Tuesday. Paragon 28 has a one year low of $17.25 and a one year high of $25.41.

Paragon 28 Inc is a medical device company exclusively focused on the foot and ankle orthopedic market. Paragon 28 Inc is based in ENGLEWOOD, Colo.

