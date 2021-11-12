Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Acquires 87,984 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,137,106 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 87,984 shares during the period. Adobe makes up about 0.6% of Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned 0.45% of Adobe worth $1,251,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in Adobe by 23.7% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,377 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the period. South State Corp raised its position in Adobe by 0.6% during the second quarter. South State Corp now owns 31,034 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $18,175,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its position in Adobe by 50.1% during the second quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 59,323 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $34,792,000 after purchasing an additional 19,800 shares in the last quarter. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in Adobe during the second quarter valued at about $2,865,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Adobe by 3.5% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 141,209 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $82,696,000 after purchasing an additional 4,748 shares in the last quarter. 81.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.91, for a total value of $378,829.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.26, for a total value of $24,810,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 44,155 shares of company stock worth $27,445,695. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ADBE shares. Citigroup raised their price target on Adobe from $575.00 to $678.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $765.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Adobe from $610.00 to $736.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Adobe from $630.00 to $730.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Adobe from $625.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adobe presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $683.33.

Adobe stock opened at $651.14 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $628.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $590.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $310.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.20, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.05. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $420.78 and a fifty-two week high of $677.76.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 20th. The software company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.95% and a net margin of 38.67%. The business’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.12 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

