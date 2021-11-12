Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Buys 276,757 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,294,431 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 276,757 shares during the period. Verizon Communications makes up 0.5% of Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $912,977,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,285 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Weather Gauge Advisory LLC raised its position in Verizon Communications by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Weather Gauge Advisory LLC now owns 13,959 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $782,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its position in Verizon Communications by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 18,330 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. raised its position in Verizon Communications by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 6,372 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in Verizon Communications by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 5,650 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on VZ shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital started coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Cowen lifted their target price on Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.00.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.38, for a total transaction of $86,060.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,576,613.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders have sold a total of 4,662 shares of company stock worth $252,898 over the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

VZ stock opened at $52.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.23 billion, a PE ratio of 9.84, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.43. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.86 and a 1-year high of $61.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.42.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $32.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.24 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 16.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th were issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.88%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 48.03%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

