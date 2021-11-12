Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Has $670.97 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 15.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,560,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 287,517 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $670,972,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asio Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $63,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 270.9% in the second quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter.

IVV stock opened at $466.69 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $449.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $437.76. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $352.54 and a 52 week high of $472.54.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

