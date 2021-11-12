Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Increases Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 2.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,126,751 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,879 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 1.4% of Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,751,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.0% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,945 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,749,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.7% during the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 1,166 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,847,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 11.4% during the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 1,663 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,061,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Bridge Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.1% during the second quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC now owns 287 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Finally, Monterey Private Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 12.7% during the second quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. now owns 783 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,912,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. 34.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of GOOGL opened at $2,919.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,694.00 and a twelve month high of $3,012.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2,833.84 and a 200 day moving average of $2,627.36.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $16.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 107.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,825.00 to $2,965.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,350.00 to $3,183.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,156.15.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.