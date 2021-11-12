Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Raises Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 546,446 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,550 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $478,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 130.8% during the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 30 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock during the second quarter worth about $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock during the second quarter worth about $35,000. 77.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Argus raised their price target on BlackRock from $950.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Bank of America assumed coverage on BlackRock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,080.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on BlackRock from $797.00 to $794.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $956.00 price target on shares of BlackRock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,030.00 to $1,035.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $961.40.

BLK stock opened at $974.49 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $898.83 and a 200-day moving average of $886.20. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $654.87 and a 12-month high of $971.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $148.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.82, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.19.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.81 by $1.14. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.97% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $9.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 22,247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $925.68, for a total transaction of $20,593,602.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $964.45, for a total transaction of $390,602.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

