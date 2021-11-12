Paramount Gold Nevada (NYSEAMERICAN:PZG) Stock Price Down 2.7%

Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PZG) traded down 2.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.84 and last traded at $0.85. 133,558 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 206,002 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.87.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Alliance Global Partners restated a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price target (down previously from $3.00) on shares of Paramount Gold Nevada in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Paramount Gold Nevada from $1.80 to $1.90 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st.

The company has a quick ratio of 4.49, a current ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $34.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.44 and a beta of 1.83.

Paramount Gold Nevada (NYSEAMERICAN:PZG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.09. As a group, analysts forecast that Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Paramount Gold Nevada during the second quarter worth $29,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Paramount Gold Nevada by 4,842.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 34,698 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 33,996 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paramount Gold Nevada in the first quarter worth $65,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Paramount Gold Nevada by 134.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 66,068 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 37,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Paramount Gold Nevada by 73.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 67,571 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 28,642 shares during the last quarter. 3.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paramount Gold Nevada Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:PZG)

Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. Its projects include Sleeper Gold, Frost, and Grassy Mountain. The company was founded on June 15, 1992 and is headquartered in Winnemucca, NV.

