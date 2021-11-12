Park Lawn Co. (TSE:PLC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Park Lawn Co. (TSE:PLC) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$44.06.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cormark boosted their target price on shares of Park Lawn from C$37.50 to C$46.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Park Lawn from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Park Lawn from C$43.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Park Lawn from C$45.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Park Lawn from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th.

Get Park Lawn alerts:

In other Park Lawn news, Senior Officer William Clark Harlow sold 1,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$37.78, for a total value of C$44,953.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$172,334.57.

Shares of Park Lawn stock traded up C$1.59 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$39.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 85,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,031. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$36.66 and a 200-day moving average price of C$34.99. Park Lawn has a one year low of C$27.02 and a one year high of C$39.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.74, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of C$1.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 41.32.

Park Lawn (TSE:PLC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.34 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$88.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$94.27 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Park Lawn will post 1.6499998 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a $0.038 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. Park Lawn’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.00%.

About Park Lawn

Park Lawn Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides funeral, cremation, and cemetery services in Canada and the United States. The company owns and operates 123 cemeteries, 40 crematoriums, and 116 funeral homes. It primarily offers cemetery lots, crypts, niches, monuments, caskets, urns, and other merchandise, as well as funeral services and after life celebration services.

Read More: How dollar cost averaging works



Receive News & Ratings for Park Lawn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park Lawn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.