Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $342.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Parker-Hannifin’s first-quarter fiscal 2022 earnings and revenues beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 13.3% and 3.1%, respectively. The company is poised to benefit from improving product demand, the unique Win Strategy, and cost-control measures in the quarters ahead. It is likely to gain from acquisitions and its policy of rewarding shareholders is likely to work in its favor. For fiscal 2022, it anticipates year-over-year sales growth of 6-9% while adjusted earnings are predicted to be $16.95-$17.65 per share. Year to date, its shares have outperformed the industry. However, the company has been dealing with high costs and expenses, which might affect its margins and profitability. An increase in debt levels can raise its financial obligations and hurt profitability. Risks related to international exposure might affect its performance.”

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $314.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Melius raised Parker-Hannifin from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They set a neutral rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set an overweight rating and a $337.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Parker-Hannifin currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $356.06.

PH opened at $326.90 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $296.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $301.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $42.03 billion, a PE ratio of 22.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.74. Parker-Hannifin has a 52 week low of $247.41 and a 52 week high of $333.00.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $4.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 27.02% and a net margin of 12.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin will post 17.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.83%.

In other news, CEO Thomas L. Williams sold 23,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.33, for a total transaction of $7,620,457.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark J. Hart sold 4,023 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.84, for a total value of $1,334,992.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,114 shares of company stock worth $9,806,636. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNC Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 0.4% in the first quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,759,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 0.6% in the second quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 5,844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,795,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 1.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 0.5% in the second quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 7,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 3.4% in the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.50% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

