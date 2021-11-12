PARSIQ (PRQ) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $4.45 Million

PARSIQ (CURRENCY:PRQ) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 12th. PARSIQ has a total market capitalization of $100.22 million and $4.45 million worth of PARSIQ was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PARSIQ coin can currently be bought for $0.78 or 0.00001232 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, PARSIQ has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

PARSIQ Profile

PARSIQ (PRQ) is a coin. PARSIQ’s total supply is 310,256,872 coins and its circulating supply is 128,633,483 coins. The official website for PARSIQ is www.parsiq.io . The official message board for PARSIQ is blog.parsiq.io . PARSIQ’s official Twitter account is @parsiq_net and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PARSIQ Token (PRQ) is an essential piece of the PARSIQ platform that co-exists with FIAT payments for using its services. Payments within the platform that are made in PRQ tokens guarantee a discounted rate. During the first Epoch when PRQ tokens are used as payment for running Smart-Triggers users receive higher execution limits, unlock transport methods, and are able to propose features that can be added to the platform. “

Buying and Selling PARSIQ

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PARSIQ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PARSIQ should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PARSIQ using one of the exchanges listed above.

