Parth Mehrotra Sells 7,500 Shares of Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA) Stock

Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA) COO Parth Mehrotra sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.96, for a total transaction of $232,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Parth Mehrotra also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 2nd, Parth Mehrotra sold 5,000 shares of Privia Health Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.51, for a total value of $127,550.00.

Shares of PRVA opened at $31.93 on Friday. Privia Health Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.38 and a twelve month high of $50.77. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.61.

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Privia Health Group, Inc. will post -1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PRVA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen initiated coverage on Privia Health Group in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities lowered their price target on Privia Health Group from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Privia Health Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Privia Health Group from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Truist lowered their target price on Privia Health Group from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Privia Health Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Privia Health Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,776,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Privia Health Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $745,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Privia Health Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Privia Health Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,943,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Privia Health Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,729,000. 53.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Privia Health Group Company Profile

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a physician practice management and population health technology company in the United States. The company comprises regional medical groups, accountable care organizations, and specialty verticals. It offers technology and population health tools to enhance independent providers' workflows; management service organization that enables providers to reduce administrative work focus on their patients; single-TIN medical group that facilitates payer negotiation, clinical integration and alignment of financial incentives; physician-led accountable care organization, which engages patients, reduces inappropriate utilization, and enhances coordination and patient quality metrics to drive value-based care and transform the healthcare delivery system; and network for purchasers and payers.

