Patrick Decker Sells 54,643 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Stock

Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) CEO Patrick Decker sold 54,643 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.91, for a total value of $7,262,601.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

XYL stock opened at $130.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.33. Xylem Inc. has a 52-week low of $91.37 and a 52-week high of $138.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.13.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. Xylem had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 15.97%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on XYL. Rosenblatt Securities cut shares of Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Xylem from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Xylem from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Xylem in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Xylem from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Xylem currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.30.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Xylem by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,356,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $162,785,000 after buying an additional 15,938 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of Xylem by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 25,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,634,000 after buying an additional 3,059 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Xylem by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 41,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,944,000 after buying an additional 5,218 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of Xylem during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,246,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Xylem by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. 84.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Xylem

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

