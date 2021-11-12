Patrick Goepel Purchases 10,000 Shares of Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR) Stock

Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR) CEO Patrick Goepel bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.75 per share, for a total transaction of $87,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

ASUR stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.68. 264,072 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 89,607. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Asure Software, Inc. has a one year low of $6.96 and a one year high of $9.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.39 million, a PE ratio of 221.75 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.72.

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. Asure Software had a net margin of 2.31% and a negative return on equity of 0.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Asure Software, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Asure Software by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,312 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Asure Software by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,551 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,265 shares in the last quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Asure Software during the 2nd quarter worth about $106,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Asure Software by 208.7% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,528 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 9,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in Asure Software during the 2nd quarter worth about $134,000. Institutional investors own 70.36% of the company’s stock.

ASUR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Asure Software in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Asure Software from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Asure Software Company Profile

Asure Software, Inc delivers human capital management solutions through the lens of entrepreneurs and executives with an owner’s mentality. It helps small and mid-sized businesses to develop their human capital and allocate their time, money and technology toward growth. Its solutions include Asure Payroll & Tax, Asure HR, and Asure Time & Attendance.

