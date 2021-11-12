Patrizio Vinciarelli Sells 10,728 Shares of Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) Stock

Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) CEO Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 10,728 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.10, for a total transaction of $1,696,096.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Patrizio Vinciarelli also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 5th, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 24,788 shares of Vicor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.03, for a total transaction of $3,867,671.64.

On Wednesday, November 3rd, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 16,229 shares of Vicor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.91, for a total transaction of $2,514,034.39.

On Thursday, October 28th, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 154 shares of Vicor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.04, for a total transaction of $23,414.16.

On Tuesday, October 26th, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 929 shares of Vicor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.51, for a total transaction of $141,681.79.

On Friday, September 17th, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 10,000 shares of Vicor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,300,000.00.

On Tuesday, September 7th, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 5,342 shares of Vicor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total transaction of $689,118.00.

On Friday, September 3rd, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 14,372 shares of Vicor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.32, for a total transaction of $1,844,215.04.

On Wednesday, September 1st, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 227 shares of Vicor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $28,375.00.

On Monday, August 23rd, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 10,000 shares of Vicor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total transaction of $1,220,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:VICR opened at $160.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a PE ratio of 122.89 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s fifty day moving average is $141.01 and its 200 day moving average is $115.70. Vicor Co. has a 52 week low of $74.08 and a 52 week high of $162.62.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The electronics maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.15). Vicor had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 16.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Vicor Co. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VICR has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Vicor from $125.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Vicor in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Vicor from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.20.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in Vicor in the 3rd quarter worth $1,756,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Vicor by 43.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,016 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,283,000 after acquiring an additional 5,169 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vicor in the 3rd quarter worth $163,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in Vicor in the 3rd quarter worth $241,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in Vicor by 694.2% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 29,084 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,902,000 after acquiring an additional 25,422 shares during the last quarter. 38.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vicor Company Profile

Vicor Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of modular power components. The firm provides complete power systems based upon a portfolio of patented technologies. Its products include AC-DC converters, power systems, and accessories. The company was founded by Patrizio Vinciarelli in 1981 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

