Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01, Zacks reports. Payoneer Global updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.
Payoneer Global stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.83. The stock had a trading volume of 88,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,097,975. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.69. Payoneer Global has a 52 week low of $7.42 and a 52 week high of $11.20.
PAYO has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Payoneer Global in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.50 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Payoneer Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. William Blair started coverage on shares of Payoneer Global in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Payoneer Global in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Payoneer Global in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.80.
Payoneer Global Company Profile
Payoneer Inc operates a cross-border payment and commerce-enabling platform that facilitates digital businesses, online sellers, and freelancers worldwide to receive and manage their international payments. The company delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, working capital, tax solutions, merchant services, and risk management.
