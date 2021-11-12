Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01, Zacks reports. Payoneer Global updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Payoneer Global stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.83. The stock had a trading volume of 88,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,097,975. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.69. Payoneer Global has a 52 week low of $7.42 and a 52 week high of $11.20.

PAYO has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Payoneer Global in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.50 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Payoneer Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. William Blair started coverage on shares of Payoneer Global in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Payoneer Global in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Payoneer Global in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.80.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Payoneer Global stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 120,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,254,000. 62.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Payoneer Global Company Profile

Payoneer Inc operates a cross-border payment and commerce-enabling platform that facilitates digital businesses, online sellers, and freelancers worldwide to receive and manage their international payments. The company delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, working capital, tax solutions, merchant services, and risk management.

