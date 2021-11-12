PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Price Target Cut to $342.00 by Analysts at Evercore ISI

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) had its price objective reduced by Evercore ISI from $364.00 to $342.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

PYPL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on PayPal from $325.00 to $290.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on PayPal from $318.00 to $272.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on PayPal from $337.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on PayPal from $315.00 to $280.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on PayPal from $360.00 to $260.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $287.85.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $202.03 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $237.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. PayPal has a 52 week low of $183.54 and a 52 week high of $310.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $257.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $269.11.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 20.42%. The firm had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that PayPal will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.53, for a total transaction of $2,345,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.64, for a total value of $3,431,172.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,548,106.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sawyer & Company Inc grew its position in PayPal by 566.7% during the second quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in PayPal during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new stake in PayPal during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of PayPal by 123.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC grew its holdings in PayPal by 218.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 156 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.94% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

