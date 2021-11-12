Wolfe Research Lowers Paysafe (NASDAQ:PSFE) to Peer Perform

Paysafe (NASDAQ:PSFE) was downgraded by stock analysts at Wolfe Research from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $4.50 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $14.00. Wolfe Research’s price target suggests a potential upside of 6.13% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Compass Point reduced their target price on Paysafe from $19.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Paysafe from $15.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America started coverage on Paysafe in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Paysafe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Cowen lowered Paysafe from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $14.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.17.

PSFE stock opened at $4.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.97. Paysafe has a twelve month low of $4.11 and a twelve month high of $19.57.

Paysafe (NASDAQ:PSFE) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $384.34 million during the quarter. Analysts forecast that Paysafe will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSFE. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Paysafe by 200.0% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. boosted its stake in Paysafe by 28.5% during the second quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 4,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in Paysafe during the third quarter worth $64,000. Gleason Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Paysafe in the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, QCM Cayman Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Paysafe in the 3rd quarter valued at $81,000.

Paysafe Company Profile

Paysafe Limited provides digital commerce solutions to online businesses, SMB merchants, and consumers through its Paysafe Network worldwide. It offers digital wallet solutions under the Skrill and NETELLER brands, which enable users to upload, store, withdraw, and pay funds and APMs from a virtual account; Knect, a Skrill-related loyalty program; Net+Prepaid Mastercard, a companion product enabling NETELLER digital wallet active users to access and use stored funds anywhere that Mastercard card products are accepted; rapid transfer solutions; and issuing services for prepaid, virtual, and private label cards on behalf of its merchant customers.

